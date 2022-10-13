Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Media and Games Invest Price Performance

Media and Games Invest stock remained flat at 2.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 2.58. Media and Games Invest has a 12-month low of 2.55 and a 12-month high of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Media and Games Invest from €5.82 ($5.94) to €4.50 ($4.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Media and Games Invest

Media and Games Invest SE is an advertising software platform with access to first party games content with operational presence in Europe and North America. Its advertising software platform helps advertisers to acquire customers via smartphones, computers, connected TV, or digital out of home media, as well as publishers to monetize their advertising space.

Further Reading

