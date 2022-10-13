Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Alfred Lee Finley Buys 49,100 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,226.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Alfred Lee Finley acquired 141,900 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $127,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alfred Lee Finley acquired 69,764 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $59,997.04.

On Monday, September 19th, Alfred Lee Finley acquired 77,062 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $63,961.46.

On Thursday, August 11th, Alfred Lee Finley acquired 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Alfred Lee Finley acquired 209,236 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $184,127.68.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

MDRR opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

