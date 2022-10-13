Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $197.81

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.81 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.25). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.30), with a volume of 106,087 shares trading hands.

Mears Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.75. The company has a market cap of £205.83 million and a P/E ratio of 960.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.