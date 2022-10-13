Mdex Market Cap Hits $77.41 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Mdex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 37.3% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $77.41 million and approximately $40.28 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,670,106 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HECO platform. Mdex has a current supply of 1,060,000,000 with 923,818,742.87561 in circulation. The last known price of Mdex is 0.07903465 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $33,950,407.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mdex.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.