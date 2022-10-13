McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 71,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,614. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 676,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237,177 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $8,963,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 89,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $4,262,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

