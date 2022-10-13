McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.64. 54,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,885. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.