Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20. The company has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $112.83 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

