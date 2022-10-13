Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of MMX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 2,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.75. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 14.86.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 123.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 191,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 172,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

