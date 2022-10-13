Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Acquires £3,603.60 in Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 572 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of £3,603.60 ($4,354.28).

LON:MTW opened at GBX 610 ($7.37) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mattioli Woods plc has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($7.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 908 ($10.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 653.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 701.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £312.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7,625.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.50%.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

