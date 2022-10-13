Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CL King started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Materion Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTRN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.28. 4,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,788. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. Materion has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Materion by 11.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 16.9% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

