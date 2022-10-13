Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Match Group to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.32.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,499. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.