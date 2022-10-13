MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.40

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.40 and last traded at $63.57, with a volume of 5528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.