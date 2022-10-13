Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.