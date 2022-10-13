Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Up 365.1% in September

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 365.1% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Marubeni Trading Down 1.4 %

Marubeni stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.62.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $9.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

