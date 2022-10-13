Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $409.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $409.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.80.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $311.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,155. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.