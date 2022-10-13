Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338,399 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 2.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $43,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.13. 53,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,200. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

