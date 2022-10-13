Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.71.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $143.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,386. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.43.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.