Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 185.38 ($2.24).

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 1.39 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94.59 ($1.14). The stock had a trading volume of 11,953,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.18. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.18).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

