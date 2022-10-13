MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.30.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MKTX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.90. The company had a trading volume of 273,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,656. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $424.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.