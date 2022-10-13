MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.35

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 1399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

MarineMax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $638.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

