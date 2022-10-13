Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.15. Marine Products has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.79.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.81 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 9.90%.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Marine Products in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Marine Products by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marine Products by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

