Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after acquiring an additional 962,082 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,590,000 after acquiring an additional 918,958 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,902,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,117.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 484,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.3 %

MRVI stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

