Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as low as C$1.88. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 19,803 shares changing hands.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$162.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.30.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

