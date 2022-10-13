Mammoth 1-Day Volume Tops $107,028.00 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $107,028.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,421.52 or 1.00008627 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002876 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057726 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.4189113 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $78,713.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

