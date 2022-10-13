Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $339.36 million and $44,920.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005485 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93,567.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

