MagnetGold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $61,880.00 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $273.34 million and $61,880.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MagnetGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.62 or 0.27103732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010586 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold (MTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagnetGold has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagnetGold is 0.80708668 USD and is down -18.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $31,587.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mtggold.com/indexmain.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MagnetGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagnetGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.