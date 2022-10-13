MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $278.15 million and $54,136.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005183 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.58 or 0.27194387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010621 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold (MTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagnetGold has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagnetGold is 0.80708668 USD and is down -18.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $31,587.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mtggold.com/indexmain.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

