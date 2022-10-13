Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $1.41 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.94 or 0.27196048 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate MIM through the process of mining. Magic Internet Money has a current supply of 1,933,352,207 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

