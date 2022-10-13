Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.17 and last traded at $66.69. Approximately 3,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

