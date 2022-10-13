M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MBAC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,793. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 17.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 28.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 455,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,997,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

