Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Stock Performance
CNONF stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile
