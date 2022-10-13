Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 413,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,829,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.