Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 340 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

