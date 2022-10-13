Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.56.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.08. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 5.1078099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

