Lumi Credits Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27,114.00 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $27,114.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.68 or 0.27355045 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010684 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi Credits (LUMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Lumi Credits has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lumi Credits is 0.01341553 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,906.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luminous.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.