LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $65.62 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. LUKSO has a market cap of $65.62 million and approximately $676,913.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUKSO has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $4.39 or 0.00023359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LUKSO

LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXe) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. LUKSO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 15,205,915.70885664 in circulation. The last known price of LUKSO is 4.53189553 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $608,593.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lukso.network.”

