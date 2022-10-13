Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Financial Review

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($1.10) -1.56 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 3 1 0 0 1.25 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 38.08%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,714.55%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -59.09% -47.39% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -106.83% -62.41%

Summary

Lordstown Motors beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

