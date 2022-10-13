Loopring (LRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.05 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $344.35 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring (LRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Loopring has a current supply of 1,373,873,437.4424574 with 1,330,133,545.5263836 in circulation. The last known price of Loopring is 0.26815119 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $27,799,459.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loopring.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

