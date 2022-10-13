LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Down 3.6% This Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $106.07 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.41 or 0.27130910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010596 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LooksRare has a current supply of 622,247,000 with 469,539,051.875 in circulation. The last known price of LooksRare is 0.20533214 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $7,832,738.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://looksrare.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.