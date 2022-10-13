LooksRare 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.40 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $98.86 million and $7.40 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LooksRare has a current supply of 622,247,000 with 469,539,051.875 in circulation. The last known price of LooksRare is 0.19379879 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $4,468,615.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://looksrare.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

