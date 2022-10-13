Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Logitech International to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $91.13.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Logitech International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

