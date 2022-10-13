Locus Chain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $70.78 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $70.78 million and $1.41 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Locus Chain has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 879,808,260.789998 in circulation. The last known price of Locus Chain is 0.0444564 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,294,337.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locuschain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

