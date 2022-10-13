Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.91

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.91 and last traded at C$107.95, with a volume of 182863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$107.67.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$125.00 target price on Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.35. The company has a market cap of C$35.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.2199997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$685,095.89. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total transaction of C$2,147,645.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,829,477.85. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$685,095.89. Insiders sold 44,958 shares of company stock worth $5,325,901 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

