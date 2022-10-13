LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

