LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
LIXIL Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $54.91.
LIXIL Company Profile
