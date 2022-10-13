Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.66.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of Livent stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Livent has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Livent will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Livent by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 839,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 396,415 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Livent by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 446,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 229,236 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 969,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,262,000 after buying an additional 275,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.