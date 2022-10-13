LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.
LivaNova Price Performance
NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
