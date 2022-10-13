LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

