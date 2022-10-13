Lisk 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.89 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004713 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $106.99 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005259 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004562 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,896,871 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk (LSK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Lisk has a current supply of 144,818,773 with 128,900,444.52198455 in circulation. The last known price of Lisk is 0.90698748 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,373,066.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Lisk.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.