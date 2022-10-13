LINK (LN) Price Reaches $28.63

LINK (LN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. LINK has a total market cap of $171.06 million and $469,646.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINK has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $28.63 or 0.00152889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK (LN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. LINK has a current supply of 6,345,959 with 6,262,618 in circulation. The last known price of LINK is 29.07229614 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $351,701.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockchain.line.me/.”

