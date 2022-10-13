LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
