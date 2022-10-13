LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

