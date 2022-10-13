Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,982. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.